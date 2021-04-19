Why I Left California

Greetings from Florida.
It’s a sentence that would have been nearly unthinkable for me and my family just five years ago. My parents moved to California in 1979, pursuing the Hollywood dream: My father, a graduate of music school, wanted to write scores for the movies, and my mother, an education major, got a job as a secretary at a film and production company. And California was good to them. My dad never made it big, but my mom did rise to become vice president of her company. I grew up in a two-bedroom house with one bathroom and four children …
This article appears as “Why I Left” in the April 19, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.