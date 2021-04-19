Your Mileage May Vary

Mayor Pete, Rolling Stone tweeted, was going to make transportation “sexy” again. You wondered if he was requiring supermodels and Chippendale dancers to twerk on the roof of the buses, but no. It’s the usual stuff you get from a wonky guy and a Democratic administration. Electric cars and trains, which are maybe sexy if you’re a Transformer.

Since this is 2021, though, everything has to be fed through the filters of wokenism, gilded with the magic words of “justice” and “equity.” Mayor Pete tweeted a graphic about “relative pedestrian danger by race and ethnicity,” noting that black or African-American people …