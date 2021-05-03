A Path to Faith

Walk with Me: An Invitation to Faith, by Neal B. Freeman (National Review Books, 72 pp., $20)

Imagine that you are directly descended, on both sides of your family tree, from Pilgrims who journeyed to the New World seeking religious freedom — but that generations later, here in the 21st century, you yourself have no faith in God. That remarkable story belongs to Neal B. Freeman, founding producer of William F. Buckley Jr.’s show Firing Line, and a longtime friend of National Review.

In his new book, Freeman has produced a thoughtful reflection on what it means to be a person of faith, especially in an American context, drawing on his own experience of having studied his family’s …