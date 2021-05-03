America’s Microchip Slip

How to retake the lead in the great semiconductor race

Engineers at American innovation hubs such as Bell Labs, IBM, Texas Instruments, and Fairchild Semiconductor led the development of the transistor and the integrated circuit in the middle of the last century. Robert Noyce, credited with first deploying such a circuit on a silicon chip, went on to co-found Intel with Gordon Moore, whose famous “Moore’s Law” predicted the doubling of transistors on a chip every two years. The United States dominated the market for semiconductors, particularly at the high end, with Intel controlling 90 percent of the market for PC microprocessors in 1997. “Intel sets release dates for new …