Biden’s Stalled Revolution

Progressives are exulting. Slate, the online publication, ran an article about how the Democrats’ infrastructure bill “leaves Reaganomics on the ash heap of history.” In the New York Times, Ezra Klein has written about “the radicalism of Joe Biden” and how circumstances have “unleashed Democrats’ legislative ambitions.” Progressive historians trooped to the White House to tell Biden he could be another FDR. Democrats say that what they learned from the Obama years is that they should go bold rather than seek compromise with Republicans. The Republicans agree that the Democrats are yanking the country left, although obviously they have a …
This article appears as “A Stalled Revolution” in the May 3, 2021, print edition of National Review.
