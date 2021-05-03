Canceled by the Jackals

Journey back in your mind to 50 or 60 cancel-culture cycles past, when the New York Times’ long-toothed science reporter Donald McNeil was forced out by management for failing to more servilely soothe the prep-schooled scions of some of its wealthier subscribers.

It’s fine if you don’t remember the details — do you think the average Roman citizen remembered the death of every Christian whom Nero had condemned to damnatio ad bestias? Just recall for our purposes that on the Web-publishing platform Medium, McNeil wrote a compelling and often enraging account of his trial and dismissal.

Early on in his screed is …