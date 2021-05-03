China’s Moral Disfigurement

The Communist Party has attacked, but not destroyed, the nation’s traditional ethics

In 2001 Gordon G. Chang, an American lawyer who worked many years in China, published a book called “The Coming Collapse of China.” The corruption and hypocrisy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would be its undoing, Chang argued. A spirited controversy among China-watchers ensued. Nonsense — Chang is dreaming, said CCP defenders. No, it’s you apologists who are dreaming, replied CCP critics. As years ticked by with the regime still in the saddle, the apologists grew smug: We told you so.

I asked the opinion of Liu Binyan, the doyen of Chinese investigative journalists, who was widely revered in the …