Joan Didion’s Credo

Joan Didion (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Let Me Tell You What I Mean, by Joan Didion (Knopf, 192 pp., $23)

In the early 1960s, when she was learning her craft by turning out promotional and merchandising copy for Vogue (“not unlike training for the Rockettes”), Joan Didion wrote a number of pieces for National Review. That might surprise those who have read her skewering portraits of the Reagans and other conservatives in The New York Review of Books, but as a young woman Didion was an “ardent” Barry Goldwater supporter with an abiding faith in the myths of rugged American individualism. That came with the territory in the staunchly Republican and relatively genteel surroundings of Sacramento, where she was born …

This article appears as “Why She Wrote” in the May 3, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Join Now