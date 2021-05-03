Nobody’s Almost Normal Action Hero

Killer Dad.

The most arresting scene in Nobody, the new action movie starring the longtime comic actor Bob Odenkirk as a trained killer turned suburban dad, is its first real action sequence. Odenkirk’s Hutch, a beleaguered paterfamilias living with his wife and kids in a wintry, undistinguished subdivision outside a wintry, unidentifiable city (the film was shot in Winnipeg), has just been emasculated by a break-in in which his son fights the robbers but Hutch stands back and lets them get away. After an attempt to hunt down the robbers ends disappointingly, he lands on a late-night bus where a young woman …