Of Husbands, Wives, and Hypernyms

When the Supreme Court handed down its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges — the case in which the Court pronounced a constitutional right to same-sex marriage — everyone knew it would have far-reaching ramifications. Soon after, in the 2018 Masterpiece Cakeshop case, the Court was asked to decide whether a vendor could refuse, on religious grounds, to create a custom-made product for a gay wedding. Because of an intricately narrow ruling, we still don’t know the answer to that question.

To harmless drudges — also known as lexicographers — other tricky questions arose. How do we define marriage? From time …