NR PLUS
Magazine May 3, 2021, Issue

Of Husbands, Wives, and Hypernyms

By
(flavijus/Getty Images)

When the Supreme Court handed down its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges — the case in which the Court pronounced a constitutional right to same-sex marriage — everyone knew it would have far-reaching ramifications. Soon after, in the 2018 Masterpiece Cakeshop case, the Court was asked to decide whether a vendor could refuse, on religious grounds, to create a custom-made product for a gay wedding. Because of an intricately narrow ruling, we still don’t know the answer to that question. 

To harmless drudges — also known as lexicographers — other tricky questions arose. How do we define marriage? From time

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Bryan A. Garner — Mr. Garner is the author of The Chicago Guide to Grammar, Usage, and Punctuation, Garner’s Modern English Usage, and The HBR Guide to Better Business Writing.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

CNN
Athwart

Fontasia

By
When I saw the chop-suey font in the CNN story I was reminded of a powdered-drink product from my youth: Funny Face.

Recommended

The Latest