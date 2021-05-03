Stacey Abrams, Fount of Disinformation

She says there’s a new Jim Crow. Here’s the truth.

Stacey Abrams opens her book, Our Time Is Now, with an anecdote about talking to her grandmother in 2018 when she was making her run for governor.

The Georgia Democrat’s grandmother grew up in Jim Crow Mississippi and, according to Abrams, told her how when she got her first opportunity to vote, in 1968, she was too frightened to go to the polling place. Abrams writes that this “perversion of democracy continues to play out across our country every day.”

“Voter suppression,” she continues, “works its might by first tripping and causing to stumble the unwanted voter, then by convincing those who …