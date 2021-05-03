Stone Age Anti-capitalism

Our hunter-gatherer past helps explain opposition to free markets

The free market, or, to use a more loaded term, capitalism, produces more wealth and higher standards of living than any other economic system that humanity has conceived and implemented. The differences in economic performance between South and North Korea, West and East Germany, Chile and Venezuela, Botswana and Zimbabwe, not to mention the United States and the Soviet Union, speak for themselves. In spite of that generally recognized fact, capitalism has never enjoyed anything close to universal long-term support. In fact, quite the opposite is true. As the commentator and retired classicist Steven Farron put it:

There have been innumerable

…