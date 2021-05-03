The Bloody Fate of Julius Caesar’s Killers

Vengeance, the Italians say, is a dish best served cold. The recipe, surely, was handed down from the Romans, who combined a strong taste for vengeance with the patience to allow it to cool and be served up well below room temperature. The Last Assassin, Peter Stothard’s account of Gaius Octavian Caesar’s rounding up of the men who assassinated Julius Caesar (who in his will adopted Octavian as his son), to the last of whom he dispensed vengeance fully 13 years after the event, is a richly complicated case in point.
The first complication has to do with our not really …
This article appears as “A Dish Best Served Cold” in the May 3, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.