The Lawn and Its Enemies

In defense of grass

For the first time in my adult life, I own a patch of dirt. So I am dreaming in green these days. In our first summer here, I had little more than crabgrass, clover, moss, and mud in our backyard. But not this year. I want it thick, lush, soft, and cool to the touch. And I’ve been willing to put in the work and the research.

It’s more conventional to do this kind of thing in the fall. But ever since that incident in a much more famous Garden, man’s lot is to sweat into the earth to impose order. …