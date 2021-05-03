• Data show that church membership has declined rapidly over the last two decades. Oh well; at least everyone is much happier.

• That was quick. Roberta Jacobson, the former ambassador to Mexico whom Biden appointed as his “border czar,” will step down at the end of April, after 100 days on the job. Mission accomplished? Hardly: Jacobson’s envoi came a day after the administration announced a record number of illegal border crossings in March, including a record number of unaccompanied children (18,800, versus 11,000 in May 2019, the previous high). Jacobson made one faux pas at a White House briefing …