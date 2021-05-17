Can the Oscars Make a Comeback?

This year’s Academy Awards should not have existed, and there’s an argument for simply acting as if they had never happened. After the year in cinema was laid waste by theater closures and postponements, why should we even pretend that a night celebrating a collection of passable art-house efforts mostly released direct-to-streaming had anything in common with the star-studded Oscar extravaganzas of the past? This wasn’t like holding the World Series after a COVID-shortened season, as Major League Baseball did last fall; it was like holding the postseason after a year in which most of the teams didn’t even take …