Due Process Matters

Are accused police officers being treated justly?

To assert that there must be due process of law before the state exacts punishment was, seemingly until moments ago, to assert a principle so foundational to the requirements of a free, prosperous society as to be humdrum. Now, to make such a statement is a firing offense. The city manager of Brooklyn Center, on the outskirts of Minneapolis, has learned this the hard way.

The town was aflame, as is now the social-justice ritual, after an unimaginable tragedy. At about 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, the local police pulled over Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, based on what …