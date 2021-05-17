How Biden Can Reduce the North Korean Threat

He must begin by correcting the mistakes of his predecessors

The review of North Korea policy announced by the Biden administration shortly after the president took office is still apparently a work in progress – but Kim Jong-un wrapped up his own review of North Korea’s Biden-administration policy in March. We know this because Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles that month, violating nearly a dozen U.N. Security Council resolutions specifically prohibiting such tests and daring Team Biden to do something about it. More challenges may soon be in store, given Pyongyang’s interest in testing both the performance of its latest WMD and the mettle of the new U.S. administration.

Kim …