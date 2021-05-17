NR PLUS
Magazine May 17, 2021, Issue

Incarnate

By
(Khlongwangchao/Getty Images)

What was it? A reception. Where? A lawn,
and worshippers were waiting (some had cried),
and she emerged — a tiki-torchlit bride
breasting the dark in sibilant chiffon.
Hysteria tinged the air. The band was “on.”
Idol of wishes and her father’s pride,
she burned unearthly as if deified.
A fascination. A phenomenon.

It wasn’t liquor or the shifting light
that put a power where a girl had been.
As with possession, something from within
flared up all over her and that one night
she was Astarte in the sheath of youth.
Believe me. Don’t believe me. It’s the …

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Aaron Poochigian’s first book of poetry, The Cosmic Purr (Able Muse Press), was published in 2012, and his second book Manhattanite, which won the Able Muse Poetry Prize, came out in 2017. His thriller in verse, Mr. Either/Or, was released by Etruscan Press in the fall of 2017. His latest book, American Divine, came out in March 2021.

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
President Biden’s climate summit was a step forward in a process that is likely to end up being a very good deal for America’s rivals.

Recommended

The Latest