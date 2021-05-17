NR PLUS
Magazine May 17, 2021, Issue

Joe Biden, Fabulous Hero

By
(Amr Alfiky/Getty Images)

In 1962, Joe Biden, the future president of the United States, butted heads with an infamous local gang leader named “Corn Pop” at a public swimming pool in an African-American neighborhood in Wilmington, Del.

This character-building incident transpired at the same pool complex where, four years earlier, a teenage Biden had inquisitively turned to his father after witnessing two men making out on the working-class streets of his adopted hometown in the late 1950s. Such an event might seem anachronistic to us. Yet Biden’s uncannily liberal-minded father simply responded, “Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.”

Joey, now a lifeguard, wasn’t contemplating

This article appears as “The Fabulous Hero” in the May 17, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
President Biden’s climate summit was a step forward in a process that is likely to end up being a very good deal for America’s rivals.

Recommended

The Latest