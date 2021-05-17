Joe Biden, Fabulous Hero

In 1962, Joe Biden, the future president of the United States, butted heads with an infamous local gang leader named “Corn Pop” at a public swimming pool in an African-American neighborhood in Wilmington, Del.

This character-building incident transpired at the same pool complex where, four years earlier, a teenage Biden had inquisitively turned to his father after witnessing two men making out on the working-class streets of his adopted hometown in the late 1950s. Such an event might seem anachronistic to us. Yet Biden’s uncannily liberal-minded father simply responded, “Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.”

Joey, now a lifeguard, wasn’t contemplating …