John Foster Dulles: The Moral Diplomat

More people use the name of John Foster Dulles today than ever used it during his six-year tenure as U.S. secretary of state in the Eisenhower administration — which would be quite an impressive historical marker if it were not for the fact that the “Dulles” so often invoked is the name of an airport that services the D.C. metro area.
John Foster Dulles himself has not been so generously treated. Although Dulles earned the coveted Time designation “Man of the Year” in 1954, he never managed to achieve the world-shaker status of some other secretaries of state — Thomas Jefferson, …
This article appears as “The Moral Diplomat” in the May 17, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
