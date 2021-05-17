Everywhere in Supply Chains

I am grateful to Daniel Klein for his thoughtful review of my book (“Collins’s Burke,” April 19). Yet a few clarifications are in order.

First, I do not argue that Burke believed commodification and frivolous moneymaking were a cause of the French Revolution. I contend that Burke’s analysis of the French Revolution is heavily influenced by his belief that the character of modern Europe emerged from a cultural inheritance that did not reduce social relations to the principles of utility, commodity, and calculation.

For Burke, then, the soul should not be mechanized. Society was a divinely inspired moral compact,

