NR PLUS
Magazine May 17, 2021, Issue

Obama, Revised

By
(Roman Genn)
Biden seeks to avoid his mistakes

Democrats are determined not to repeat the mistakes they made during the Obama years. But their assessment of the successes and failures of the last Democratic president has been more wishful than hardheaded, and the lessons the party has learned are correspondingly mistaken.

The fact that Democrats in D.C. are trying to avoid replicating mistakes rather than building on achievements itself marks a change in their view of Barack Obama. High, sometimes messianic hopes greeted his ascension to power. Oprah Winfrey called him “the one” during the 2008 campaign. A columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle reported, “Many spiritually advanced people

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

