NR PLUS
Magazine May 17, 2021, Issue

Possible Corporate Communications, May 2021

By
(SvetaZi/Getty Images)

To our Clor-Bleach Toilet Wand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit Fam­ily:

We here at the Clor-Bleach Toilet Wand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit division of the Clor-Bleach Cor­poration are proud of the diverse and inclusive workplace we have, for both our employees and our community of stores, vendors, and proud toilet owners and users like yourself. We are committed to an equitable workplace and strive for a more just and fair society.

Thus, in consultation with our em­ployees and activists in the communities we serve, we strongly condemn the recent actions of the Georgia state legislature and its attempt to turn back the clock

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
President Biden’s climate summit was a step forward in a process that is likely to end up being a very good deal for America’s rivals.

Recommended

The Latest