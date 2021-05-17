Possible Corporate Communications, May 2021

To our Clor-Bleach Toilet Wand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit Fam­ily:

We here at the Clor-Bleach Toilet Wand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit division of the Clor-Bleach Cor­poration are proud of the diverse and inclusive workplace we have, for both our employees and our community of stores, vendors, and proud toilet owners and users like yourself. We are committed to an equitable workplace and strive for a more just and fair society.

Thus, in consultation with our em­ployees and activists in the communities we serve, we strongly condemn the recent actions of the Georgia state legislature and its attempt to turn back the clock …