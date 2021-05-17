NR PLUS
Magazine May 17, 2021, Issue

Surely You Jest

By
Prince Philip (l.) and John Oliver (r.) (Popperfoto, Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
John Oliver’s absurd attack on Prince Philip

When did America agree to be lectured at by comedians? The question went through my mind again last month when I made the error of watching Late Night with Seth Meyers. On his own, Meyers is unfunny enough, but on this occasion the offense was squared by his being joined by the British-born comedian John Oliver. Perhaps the COVID-remote nature of the interview made it especially hard for them to judge things. Ordinarily Oliver and Meyers are used to live audiences in studio who are directed when to clap and when to laugh. Over time, this might warp anyone’s sense

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
President Biden’s climate summit was a step forward in a process that is likely to end up being a very good deal for America’s rivals.

Recommended

The Latest