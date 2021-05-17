The Most Minnesotan Thing

I live in Minneapolis. I love it. Always have. I am not in awe of the leadership. The other day the Park Board, which you would think was concerned with things like mowing the grass and oiling the swing sets, held an emergency session to take up the Very Important Issue of allowing the State Patrol to use a park building on occasion. Since the State Patrol was involved in restoring public order/bringing down the militant fist on innocent civilians (take your pick; everything’s a choose-your-path adventure book these days), it would be inappropriate to let them use the building.

One …