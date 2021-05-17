The School Dream

Most of us carry through life the trauma of being humiliated by a teacher.

The late preoccupation with “bullying” was, in hindsight, a fairly benign beginning to the cultural cancer of obsession with championship of “the oppressed.” The Left could not distinctly describe either bullying or the oppressed, and, so, un­locked the candy store, till we, to utilize the full conceit, gorged ourselves sick on the treats.

Bullying can mean having one’s feelings hurt. This is as unavoidable as our hurting the feelings of others; and, today, we have a populace bankrupt and willing to enslave itself rather than risk the application …