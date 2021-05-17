• Good news: The CDC says you can read this magazine without a mask.

• By the time you read this, upward of 150 million Americans will have received their first dose of vaccine. Caseloads and deaths are dropping. We could be doing better. The government briefly paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to study a rare but dangerous side effect occurring in younger women. The caution was understandable, but the outcome may have been to spread exaggerated fear of the J&J vaccine, and of the others. The public-health world’s reluctance to tell people that the fully vaccinated are …