05.11.2021

Single&LookinginRedmond: Hey! Cool! We’re a match according to the algorithm that Tinder is currently iterating on. My guess is that we’re less a quote unquote match and more of what you might call an intersection or alignment of several taxonometric categories that Tinder continues to refine.

SkaterGurl: U know a lot about computers, huh lol.

Single&LookinginRedmond: Yeah, sorry! Nerd here! It’s sort of been my career for a while. I started a company that pretty much defined the software business and I’m just now trying to make some changes in my life, but it’s hard, especially when I’m using a lot of …