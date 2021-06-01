From Battlefield to Best Seller

Today’s military-vet thrillers serve up politics along with the action

Don Bentley knows the satisfaction of flying an Apache helicopter: “You get to be the guy coming over the hill when soldiers are in trouble.” He discovered this feeling sometime before June 28, 2005, the day that he calls “the defining moment in my military career.” He was posted to Bagram in Afghanistan, serving on an Army quick-reaction team. “We were the 911 force,” he says. “We were the people you call in an emergency.”

The crisis came when four Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission against the Taliban fell into an ambush and lost contact with their headquarters. Bentley’s AH-64 …