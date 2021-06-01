How Edward Said Reoriented the West

Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said, by Timothy Brennan (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 464 pp., $35)

At the time of Edward Said’s death in 2003, after a long battle with leukemia, “he was probably the best-known intellectual in the world,” noted one commentator. He was an extraordinarily influential literary critic and theorist at Columbia University, but also a prominent spokesman for the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian National Council, not only as a translator for Yasser Arafat but as a policy-maker. A Palestinian American, he was a go-between for the U.S. State Department and the Palestinians in the late 1970s and early 1980s, under both the Carter and the Reagan administration. During the Middle Eastern …