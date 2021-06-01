Human Assets

Monopoly, the Depression-era board game that actually takes longer to play than the average depression, will be refreshed to realign its values with the modern age, toy-maker Hasbro has announced.

You’d think the very idea of Monopoly would be anathema. It’s all about unfettered capitalism, utility-ownership concentration, predatory rents, and so forth. If the modern Jacobins had their way, gameplay would consist of everyone marching their tokens (guns, pitchforks, adorable little cast-iron guillotines) counter-clockwise, seizing property, and turning the “Go to Jail” square into a community garden — ending up with the mascot Pennybags hanging upside down naked from a gibbet.

As …