Questioning the Process

Andrew C. McCarthy argues (“Due Process Matters,” May 17) that Kimberly Potter, the former officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, has been denied due process because she is now facing criminal charges. The opposite is true.

Yes, a public employee is entitled to notification and a hearing prior to dismissal, but Potter submitted a notice of resignation. Subsequently — and separately — she was charged with second-degree manslaughter. This is, however, an aberration. Historically, 98 percent of officers involved in a deadly shooting have not been charged with a crime. Additionally, qualified immunity — a legal doctrine denounced …