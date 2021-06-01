Road-tripping through the Robot Apocalypse in The Mitchells vs. the Machines

This week I was attaching my kids’ bikes to the rack that hangs precariously from our minivan’s posterior, contemplating our summer vacation plans, and it suddenly hit me: This will be the year we have to put a cargo carrier on the roof.

With that thought, scenes from long ago came back to me: a groaning carrier tied down like a dead stag atop our aged Volvo station wagon, the back end of which would be stuffed with bags and bedding arranged to permit the now-illegal stowage of me or my sister, propped up with some thick fantasy novel for company, …