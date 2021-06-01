‘If it bleeds, it leads” used to be the supposed motto of low-end journalism. As for today’s high-end journalism? If it’s fear, it steers.

The COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out like millions of traffic bollards to stop the nihilistic joyriding vandals that are the virus, and yet we keep being told not to get too excited. The least religious people in the land have been warning us that if we didn’t adopt their strange new rituals, habits, and dietary restrictions — covering our faces in public, shunning sinful trips to the beach, consuming alcohol only in the proximity of a sacred …