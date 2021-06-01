NR PLUS
• The Biden administration has vowed to track down the hackers who sabotaged the Colonial pipeline, to see what they can do about Keystone.

• The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy added just 266,000 jobs in April. The number was so far below consensus expectations of over a million that when the news crossed the wire, CNBC’s Steve Liesman had to double-check on air to make sure there wasn’t a mistake. A big reason for the significant miss: The federal government is still paying out weekly $300 bonuses to unemployed individuals on top of their standard unemployment benefits

