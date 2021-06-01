Why America Must Be a Sea Power

To retain its leading position within the global system, the United States should make a conscious decision to pivot back to being a sea power. It needs to recognize that it no longer has the means, nor the strategic acumen, to continue in its attempt to be all things to all peoples. Rather, at this point in its history, the nation should take stock of its unique geostrategic location in the northern, resource-rich portion of the Western Hemisphere, separated from the vicissitudes of the Eurasian landmass by two broad oceans.
Recognizing this, the country should commit itself, as its founders originally …
This article appears as “To Rule the Waves” in the June 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.