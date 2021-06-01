Why America Must Be a Sea Power

A naval-centric strategy will protect liberty, keep the global commons free, and shift boots-on-the-ground duties to allies

To retain its leading position within the global system, the United States should make a conscious decision to pivot back to being a sea power. It needs to recognize that it no longer has the means, nor the strategic acumen, to continue in its attempt to be all things to all peoples. Rather, at this point in its history, the nation should take stock of its unique geostrategic location in the northern, resource-rich portion of the Western Hemisphere, separated from the vicissitudes of the Eurasian landmass by two broad oceans.

Recognizing this, the country should commit itself, as its founders originally …