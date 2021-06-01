Why America Needs Skilled Immigrants

Only in America would portraits of legendary diplomats appear alongside those of émigrés from Afghanistan, Russia, and Egypt, all painted by a former president. Yet there they are in the pages of George W. Bush’s new book, Out of Many, One. Recently unveiled in Dallas, the president’s collection celebrates American pluralism through intimate portraits of immigrants. These small stories tell a larger truth about America: We stand out in our capacity to draw the best and brightest to our shores.
For generations, new Americans have continually renewed our country’s human capital. They have driven innovation, embraced America’s entrepreneurial spirit, and bolstered …
This article appears as “Light a Beacon for Talent” in the June 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.