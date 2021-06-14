Against Environmental Anti-humanism

There is no reason for pessimism about the future of our species or the planet

On April 25, British Vogue published an article titled “Is Having a Baby in 2021 Pure Environ­mental Vandalism?” The author, Nell Frizzell, “worried about the sort of world” that she would bring her “child into — where we have perhaps just another 60 harvests left before our overworked soil gives out.” In the end, she decided to have a son and teach him to live within humanity’s “environmental means” and free of “the fever of consumerism.”

Frizzell is not alone in worrying about the increasing size of the world’s population and the accompanying growth in resource consumption. In the last few …