America Loses Religion, Somewhat

Recent Gallup polls have shown American religiosity falling to new lows. For the first time since 1936, Gallup finds that a majority of Americans are not members of any religious body, a trend driven both by rising rates of irreligion and by the fact that just half of religiously affiliated Millennials report being a member of a specific congregation. Our society is becoming less religious, and religious people are becoming less attached to their communities. This change has been much discussed for years, with conservatives bemoaning the loss of religious morality and progressives often celebrating the emergence of a society
…
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.