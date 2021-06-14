America Loses Religion, Somewhat

Religiosity waxes and wanes, and decline is not irreversible

Recent Gallup polls have shown American religiosity falling to new lows. For the first time since 1936, Gallup finds that a majority of Americans are not members of any religious body, a trend driven both by rising rates of irreligion and by the fact that just half of religiously affiliated Millennials report being a member of a specific congregation. Our society is becoming less religious, and religious people are becoming less attached to their communities. This change has been much discussed for years, with conservatives bemoaning the loss of religious morality and progressives often celebrating the emergence of a society

…