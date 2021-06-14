On the advent of the Ford F-150 Lightning

With the introduction of Ford’s new battery-powered version of its popular F-150 pickup truck, the electric vehicle has reached an important milestone for any great American consumer product: Formerly a fetishized item of conspicuous consumption for the high-management caste, the EV is now, finally and unquestionably, déclassé.

Hide the liquor and lock up your DC fast charger — here come the electric rednecks.

It probably was already in the cards — Elon Musk’s physical and spiritual relocation to Texas bruised some tender feelings in California. But Tesla still enjoys a great deal of goodwill, while Ford is . . . so 20th …