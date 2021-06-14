NR PLUS
Magazine June 14, 2021, Issue

Joe Biden’s Imaginary America

By &
A view of the I-81 freeway in Syracuse, N.Y., April 28, 2021 (Zoe Davis/Reuters)
His policies seem designed for coastal enclaves that do not represent most of the country

After two painful recessions and ever greater national discord, there is considerable support for a new beginning, even if it takes massive federal spending. The question we must ask now is what kind of spending makes sense given the character of the country, its geography, and its economic challenges. America remains a vast and diverse place, and decisions that make sense for one locale do not necessarily make any sense in others. A dispersed country needs dispersed decision-making, not edicts issued from on high by the D.C. nomenklatura.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden’s ballyhooed “infrastructure” plan, coupled with unprecedented stimulus spending, is cast

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Culture

Gags

By
A gag is a joke requiring a setup, a development, and a surprising punchline. It must unfold over time.

Sections

Recommended

The Latest