Seize the Seas

At the heart of Jerry Hendrix’s striking essay (“To Rule the Waves,” June 1) is a simple fact: America has the luxury of strategic choice. As he observes, sea powers are built on geographic opportunity, political participation, and cultural choice.

More than a century ago, the great American strategist Alfred T. Mahan stressed the need for a powerful navy to secure the American hemisphere from external threat and to support the promotion of American trade and values. He saw cooperation with like-minded nations as the key, foreshadowing the grand alliances that secured victory in the three global conflicts of

…