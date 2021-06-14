Museum Tryst

With our foreheads pressed
Against the glass
We mentally try on
The silver mask
Within the case.
Its gilt edges
Border us in gold.
We turn inward
At the eyeholes,
And in brambles,
Ghostly hawthorn,
Owl shrieks,
Boar tusks,
I realize too late
You’ve lost sight of me.
Something to Consider
