TO: ALL TEAM MEMBERS
FROM: CRISIS MANAGEMENT TEAM
IN RE: WUHAN/CHINA ORIGIN OF COVID ACCOUNT
ALL:
WE ARE GOING TO BEIJING LATER THIS WEEK TO PITCH THE WUHAN LAB IMAGE MITIGATION BUSINESS.
ATTACHED IS A TENTATIVE POWERPOINT DECK. PLEASE MARK UP AND SUBMIT EDITS BY C.O.B. THURSDAY.
PITCH DECK FOR CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY/WUHAN LAB LEAK RESPONSE TEAM
PREPARED BY: OPINION INFLUESSENTIALS PUBLIC RELATIONS LLC
SLIDE ONE: A funny-looking cartoon bat wearing a lab coat and looking through a microscope.
Caption: “Bat you didn’t think this would happen to you, right? Four ways the ‘virus’ of a bad public image can make a real difference in a ‘soft power’ …
