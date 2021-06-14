The F U Power

This is a column about F You Money. Do I think too much or too little of the National Review reader in assuming you know what I mean by that?

If you don’t, you can google it. But I think it’s one of those self-disclosing neologisms that contain their own definition.

That is, achieving F You Money means having enough money to say “F You.” To employers present and future. To spouses or antecedents. To vendors or service providers. To governments, even. “F You” to anyone or anything that previously unsatisfactory pecuniary circumstances once compelled you to depend upon, a dependence which in …