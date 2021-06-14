The Life and Haiku of Santoka Taneda

As Japan opened to the rest of the world in the Meiji period (1868–1912), Western art and literature flooded into Japan, and Japanese art and literature inundated the West. Eastern and Western novelists and poets experimented with new ideas and new forms. Even the Japanese haiku poem, which had its glory days in the 17th century, was affected.
Santoka Taneda, the subject of this biography, was a poet and a Buddhist priest. He was one of the first Japanese poets to experiment with new literary forms and break away from the traditional pattern of haiku, with its three lines, 17 syllables, …
This article appears as “The Wandering Poet” in the June 14, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.