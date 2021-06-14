• Biden is so soft on the border that even aliens from other planets might be coming through.

• The bill passed by the House calling for a commission to probe the January 6 Capitol riot probably will die in the Senate, if the negative reaction of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is any indication. A commission is not necessary to uncover the facts, which are the subject of several investigations by law enforcement and congressional committees already. Republicans say that the Democrats just want a stick with which to beat them. But many Republicans have disgraced themselves of their own volition, …