The Woman in the Window’s Theatrical Claustrophobia

The Woman in the Window, currently streaming on Netflix, is about a highly educated white woman who is too traumatized to leave her New York brownstone and stays inside all day emptying wine glasses and watching classic thrillers. This may seem a little on-the-nose for a last-days-of-the-pandemic movie, as though the film were deliberately holding up an unflattering mirror to its intended audience. But actually it’s just serendipity: The Woman in the Window was supposed to come out in 2019, when its very socially distanced protagonist would have seemed a lot more unusual than she does in the New York …
This article appears as “Mind Tricks” in the June 14, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.