The Woman in the Window’s Theatrical Claustrophobia

The Woman in the Window, currently streaming on Net­flix, is about a highly educated white woman who is too traumatized to leave her New York brownstone and stays inside all day emptying wine glasses and watching classic thrillers. This may seem a little on-the-nose for a last-days-of-the-pandemic movie, as though the film were deliberately holding up an unflattering mirror to its intended audience. But actually it’s just serendipity: The Woman in the Window was supposed to come out in 2019, when its very socially distanced protagonist would have seemed a lot more unusual than she does in the New York …