NR PLUS
Magazine July 1, 2021, Issue

A Guide for Recovering the Wisdom of the Past

By
Alexander Solzhenitsyn in July 1995. (Reuters)
The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos, by Sohrab Ahmari (Convergent Books, 320 pp., $27)

In June 1978, the Russian novelist, dissident, and exile Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn delivered the commencement address at Harvard University. The day was one of heavy rain. The stormy weather proved mild, however, in comparison with the words the author had for the young American elites and their families who crowded the Yard to hear him.

Some years earlier, Solzhenitsyn had been welcomed to the United States as a hero, a witness to the tyranny of communism, and a refugee who found freedom in the West. While he accepted the refuge, Solzhenitsyn was unimpressed by the spirit of Western freedom. Private persons, lawyers

This article appears as “Testimonies from the Tradition” in the July 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our fundraiser. Your contribution helps fund our fearless, fact-based reporting as we continue to challenge mainstream narratives and enforced conformity.

If you enjoyed this article and want to support our reporting, we have a proposition for you: Contribute to our fundraiser.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

What Is Woke Capitalism?

What Can Be Done?

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Instead of leading the scientific consensus, Anthony Fauci merely stands in front of it, even as it contradicts itself.

Recommended

The Latest